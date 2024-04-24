17 Bureaucrats Get New Postings

New Delhi: Seventeen officers have been appointed as joint secretaries or at equivalent posts in different central government departments and organisations, as part of a bureaucratic rejig effected on Tuesday.

Rajeev Kumar, a 2000-batch Indian Ordnance Factories Service (IOFS) officer, has been appointed as joint secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs, a personnel ministry order said.

Vrunda Manohar Desai, a 2003-batch officer Indian Revenue Service (Income Tax), has been named as joint secretary in the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, for a tenure upto April 12, 2027, it said.

Abhishek Bhagotia, a 2007-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of Assam-Meghalaya cadre, will be joint secretary, Lokpal, the order said.

Central Secretariat Service (CSS) officer Rahul Kashyap has been named as secretary, National Commission for Safai Karamcharis (NCSK).

Muthukrishnan Sankaranarayanan will be joint secretary in the Department of Atomic Energy, Shobhit Gupta has been named joint secretary in the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Vimal Anand will be joint secretary, department of commerce and Monalisa Dash has been appointed as joint secretary in the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region, the order said.

Rahul Jain, a 2005-batch IAS officer of Madhya Pradesh cadre, has been appointed as joint secretary in the Sixteenth Finance Commission under the Department of Economic Affairs, the order said.

Ranjit Singh will be joint secretary, Ministry of Food Processing Industries, Navin Agarwal will be joint secretary, Department of Investment & Public Asset Management, Mahendra Kumar has been named joint secretary, Ministry of Labour and Employment, Vivek Kumar Bajpai will be joint secretary, Ministry of Mines and Rajiv Manjhi has been named as director of Institute of Secretariat Training & Management (ISTM).

Jai Prakash Pandey has been appointed as additional secretary, Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), Lal Chhandama will be joint secretary, Department of Rural Development and Debolina Thakur has been named joint secretary and financial adviser in the Department of Social Justice and Empowerment, the order said.

“In view of declaration of elections to the Lok Sabha, if any of the officers mentioned in the instant communication are on election related duty, they may kindly be relieved after due clearance from the Election Commission of India to take up their new assignment,” the ministry said in the order issued to secretaries of all central government departments.

