‘Our religion does not tell us to look down at other religions’: Farooq Abdullah

SRINAGAR: Launching a vitriolic attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his ‘mangalsutra’ remarks, National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Tuesday said “our religion does not tell us to look down at other religions” and added that a Muslim can never snatch the mangalsutra of Hindu women.

The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said “it is unfortunate that our PM said such a thing”.

“Our religion Islam tells us to treat everyone equally. Our religion does not tell us to look down at other religions. It tells us to respect other faiths like we respect our own faith,” Abdullah told reporters here.

