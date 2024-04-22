Boost for Sajad Lone as Apni Party to back PC in Baramulla LS segment

Srinagar,: In a major political development, Jammu & Kashmir Apni Party Monday decided to support Peoples Conference president Sajad Gani Lone, who is contesting Lok Sabha polls from Baramulla. Addressing a news conference here, Apni Party president Altaf Bukhari,announced that his party will support Sajad Gani Lone in the polls. “Apni Party has fielded candidates from the Srinagar and Anantnag-Rajouri constituencies. In North Kashmir, I am pleased to announce that we will be supporting Sajad Gani Lone, ” Bukhari said. The Apni Party’s support has brightened prospects of Lone as its several leaders wield tremendous clout in their assembly segments in North Kashmir Lok Sabha. With this development, the political equations have completely changed in North Kashmir—
Share on Facebook Follow on Facebook Add to Google+ Connect on Linked in Subscribe by Email Print This Post