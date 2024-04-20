Widespread Rains Drenches J&K, Mercury Drops

Srinagar: Rains continued in Jammu and Kashmir with Gulmarg receiving highest precipitation during the last 24 hours, officials said on Friday.

A meteorological department official here told GNS till 0830 hours this morning, Srinagar received 6.6mm of rain, Qazigund 2.7mm, Pahalgam 19.3mm, Kupwara 18.7mm, Kokernag 44.8mm, Gulmarg 28.2mm, Jammu 7.2mm, Banihal 18.2mm, Batote 8.4mm Katra 9.0mm and Bhaderwah 5.2mm.

The weather department here has predicted “widespread light to moderate rain and thunders” during next 24 hours.

He said on April 20, light rain is likely at scattered places while from April 21-25, generally dry weather is expected but at the same time afternoon thundershower activity at isolated places can’t be ruled out.

Generally cloudy weather with light rain coupled with thunder has been forecast at many places from April 26 to 27.

Regarding temperature, he said, Srinagar recorded a minimum of 9.2°C against 12.5°C on the previous night and it was 1.34°C above normal for the summer capital of JK for this time of the year.

Qazigund recorded a minimum of 8.6°C against 9.6°C on the previous night and it was 2.1°C above normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.

Pahalgam recorded a low of 4.8°C against 7.2°C on the previous night and it was 1.4°C above normal for the famous resort in south Kashmir.

Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a minimum of 7.8°C against 11.2°C on the previous night and it was 1.3°C above normal, the official said.

Kupwara town recorded a low of 7.5°C against 10.9°C on the previous night and it was 0.7°C above normal there, the official said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of 1.6°C against 3.2°C on the previous night and it was below normal by 0.7°C for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Jammu, he said, recorded a minimum of 17.9°C against 21.4°C on the previous night and it was below normal by 2.0°C for the winter capital of J&K.

Banihal recorded a low of 9.4°C, Batote 9.6°C and Bhaderwah 9.6°C, he added. (GNS)

