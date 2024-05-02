Dr. Tajamul Hussain, MS JLNM Hospital Srinagar, Assigned Charge of Director Family Welfare MCH & Immunization J&K

SRINAGAR – Health and Medical Education Department, Jammu and Kashmir, on Thursday assigned Dr. Tajamul Hussain, Medical Superintendent JLNM Hospital Srinagar, with the additional charge of Director Family Welfare MCH & Immunization, Jammu and Kashmir.

The appointment has been made upon superannuation of Dr. Tabasum Jabeen.

“Consequent upon superannuation of Dr. Tabasum Jabeen, looking after the charge of Director, Family Welfare, MCH & Immunization, J&K on 30.04.2024 and due to the Model Code of Conduct being in place because of General Elections to Lok Sabha-2024, it is hereby ordered that Dr. Tajamul Hussain, Medical Superintendent, JLNM Hospital, Srinagar shall look after the charge of the post of Director, Family Welfare, MCH and Immunization, J&K in addition to his own duties till further orders,” reads an order.

