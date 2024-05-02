Daily-wager with PDD electrocuted to death, mechanic hospitalised in Mendhar Poonch

Poonch: A daily-wager with PDD was electrocuted to death and another employee of the department was shifted to hospital in unconscious state as they came into contact with live wire while repairing a power line in Mendhar area of the Poonch district on Thursday, official said.They said that the incident occurred at Gursai Morh area in Sector Harni of Mendhar at about 1000 hours as one daily wager namely Naseer Ahmad , the daily-wager, son of Lal Hussain of Harooni Gursai, received electric shock and was badly injured. He was later shifted to Sub District Hospital Mendhar where he was declared dead by doctors.Moreover, they said, one more employee (mechanic) of the power development department namely Abdul Rehman son of Mohammad Gulzar of Ari, who was working with Naseer Ahmad at the time of incident, also received electric shock and fell unconscious on the spot. Reham, a heart patient, was later also shifted to SDH Mendhar in the unconscious condition. More details are awaited.
