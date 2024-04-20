Tragedy in Batwara: A Call for Real Development in Smart Cities

In the heart of Srinagar’s Batwara village, a tragic incident unfolded, shaking the community to its core. A routine boat journey, ferrying school children across the river to reach their educational haven, turned into a nightmare as the boat capsized, claiming the lives of six innocent souls. The question echoing in the aftermath of this devastating event is simple yet profound: Why are the people of Batwara still relying on boats for basic connectivity?

The answer lies in the stark reality of unfinished promises and unfulfilled dreams. A bridge initiated a decade ago, stands as a testament to bureaucratic negligence and governmental apathy. Only a skeletal structure remains, a haunting reminder of promises made but never kept. The incomplete bridge symbolizes more than just infrastructure; it embodies the failure of governance, the disregard for human life, and the betrayal of trust.

The tragedy in Batwara is not merely an accident; it’s a manifestation of systemic neglect and misplaced priorities. The development authority’s insistence on cosmetic enhancements over essential infrastructure reeks of hypocrisy. A city cannot claim intelligence when its foundation is built on the bones of its citizens.

A smart city is not defined by flashy hotspots or Instagrammable landmarks; it’s defined by its ability to provide basic necessities to all its inhabitants. Education, safety, and connectivity should not be luxuries reserved for the privileged few but fundamental rights accessible to all.

Yet, as we point fingers at the authorities, we must also turn the mirror inward and confront our own complacency. How many of us marvelled at the façade of progress without questioning the substance beneath? How many of us clicked selfies in the midst of crumbling bridges and overlooked the cries for help?

We, the people, are complicit in this tragedy. Our silence is as damning as the negligence of those in power. We must realize that progress is not measured by the number of likes on a social media post but by the tangible impact it has on people’s lives.

The tragedy in Batwara serves as a wake-up call, urging us to demand real development, not just hollow promises. It’s time to hold our leaders accountable, demand action over rhetoric, and prioritize human lives over political agendas.

In the memory of those who perished in the murky waters of neglect, let us vow to build a future where tragedies like this are not just avoided but unimaginable. Only then can we truly claim to be a smart city, where intelligence is measured not by technology alone but by compassion, foresight, and the unwavering commitment to the welfare of all citizens.

The writer can be reached at

