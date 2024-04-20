The Silent Murder of Open Merit Candidates in Jammu and Kashmir

The utility of merit, as an ideal, in achieving equality has been questioned before and is being questioned in the present. However, in the Indian constitutional jurisprudence on reservation, merit has been consistently invoked and treated as an inviolate ideal. In the realm of education, employment, and opportunities, the concept of meritocracy stands as a beacon of fairness and equality. However, beneath the surface, there lurks a sinister force that threatens to undermine this noble principle – the murder of open merit.

Open merit, the impartial evaluation of individuals based solely on their qualifications, skills, and abilities, is the cornerstone of a just society. John Rawls a famous Political thinker also emphasises the importance of fair equality of opportunity, ensuring that individuals have equal access to positions, opportunities, and resources based on their talents and abilities, rather than arbitrary factors such as social class or family background. It ensures that everyone has an equal chance to succeed, regardless of their background, connections, or privileges. Yet, in practice, this ideal is often compromised by various factors that skew the playing field, ultimately leading to the demise of open merit. Despite various methods that have inherently disadvantaged open merit candidates, the term “Reservation” stands out as particularly sensitive in this context.

One of the prime suspects in the murder of open merit is nepotism. The favouritism shown towards family members, friends, or acquaintances in decision-making processes not only deprives deserving candidates of opportunities but also erodes trust in the system. When positions are filled based on personal connections rather than merit, the entire foundation of fairness crumbles, leaving behind a landscape tainted by injustice. Another accomplice in this crime is corruption. Bribery, kickbacks, and unethical practices infiltrate selection processes, allowing those with wealth and influence to buy their way into positions they may not be qualified for. In such scenarios, merit takes a back seat to power and privilege, leaving talented individuals sidelined and disillusioned. Furthermore, systemic biases contribute to the murder of open merit. Prejudices based on race, gender, ethnicity, or socioeconomic status seep into evaluation criteria, leading to the disproportionate exclusion of certain groups from opportunities.

After significant alterations to the reservation system in J&K, the available opportunities for the general populace have dwindled to unprecedented levels. In a region already grappling with high unemployment rates, the disruption of fair access to opportunities could exacerbate the challenges posed by the burgeoning youth population. In a recent development that has shocked many and sparked serious concerns regarding fairness, the Jammu and Kashmir administration has taken a surprising step by drastic reduction of open merit to just 40%. The youth of J&K have long grappled with the effects of arbitrary and illegal practices that hinder their opportunities and aspirations. The consequences of such policies have driven many towards illegal activities out of frustration, highlighting the urgent need for fair and transparent governance.

The scarcity of employment opportunities in the region exacerbates the challenges faced by its youth. Despite their aspirations for a better future through education, the promise of job prospects is often marred by the reality of limited opportunities. With only a handful of positions available, the hope of securing employment is overshadowed by uncertainty and despair. While purportedly aimed at addressing social inequalities, the policy has sparked concerns among the educated youth who fear being marginalized in the job market. With a significant reduction in the number of posts accessible to open merit candidates, the prospect of securing employment becomes increasingly bleak.

Over the past few years, the recruitment process in the region has been plagued by allegations of corruption, leading to delays and distrust among applicants. While efforts have been made to address these issues and streamline the recruitment process, the implementation of the new reservation policy threatens to undo any progress made. The youth, who have already endured prolonged periods of uncertainty, now face the prospect of further setbacks in their pursuit of employment. As educated youth in J&K navigate these turbulent waters, their hopes and aspirations are at risk of being dashed by arbitrary policies and systemic challenges.

The need for fair and transparent governance has never been more pressing, as the future of an entire generation hangs in the balance. It is imperative that policymakers prioritize the interests of all stakeholders and work towards creating a conducive environment for the empowerment and advancement of the youth in the region.In the face of the grave injustice suffered by open merit candidates, the need of the hour is clear: urgent reform of reservation policies and establishment of fair; transparent, and regular recruitment processes.

The writer is a Ph.D scholar at the University of Kashmir. He can be reached at [email protected]

