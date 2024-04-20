Talks on within party over 3 LS seats in Kashmir: Hardeep Singh Puri

SRINAGAR: The BJP is not leaving any ground and the “best of the people” are discussing the matter on supporting candidates in the three Lok Sabha seats of Kashmir valley, Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Saturday.Speaking at Viksit Bharat ambssadors’ meet here, Puri said the 2024 general elections would produce a victory in favour of development so that the country moves forward to another significant chapter in the realisation of a ‘Viksit Bharat’.Asked about the BJP’s expectations from the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the minister said, “The country is in election mode. The BJP’s expectation from the country is that the 2024 elections will produce a convincing victory for development, for ‘vikas’, so that we move to another significant chapter in the realisation of a Viksit Bharat.”
