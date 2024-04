SRINAGAR: People’s Conference chief Sajad Lone on Saturday sought support from the Apni Party to consolidate all anti-National Conference votes in north Kashmir.

Lone, who is contesting the Lok Sabha elections from north Kashmir’s Baramulla seat, claimed the National Conference benefits from the fragmentation of votes.

The People’s Conference chief is contesting against Omar Abdullah, the National Conference vice-president and a former chief minister of the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir state.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print