Pulwama admin organises awareness prog at HS Nargistan in Tral

PULWAMA: An enlightening SVEEP (Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation) awareness programme was on Friday organised by District Administration at HS Nargistan, Zone Lurgam.
The event saw enthusiastic participation from individuals across various demographics, including the general public, women, persons with disabilities (PWD), and senior citizens from Nargistan, Gutroo, Wantinar, Bangidar, and neighboring villages.
The Nodal Officer SVEEP delivered an insightful session emphasizing the pivotal role voting plays in the democratic process. Encouraging everyone to actively participate in the electoral process to strengthen democracy, he highlighted the direct impact a single vote can have on shaping the future and ensuring growth and prosperity.
The program also featured cultural presentations, including traditional performances like Ladishah and chakri by talented students and youth from the village, adding a colorful and festive touch to the occasion.
Participants of the event lauded the initiative and expressed their support for the continuation of such programs to further educate and empower every voter. Various members, including the SVEEP Coordinator, also shared their insights and thoughts during the event.
In a similar effort to create awareness and promote voter education, an awareness program under the SVEEP initiative was successfully organized at HS Gulistaan zone Tral.
These initiatives underline the commitment to fostering a well-informed and actively engaged electorate, ensuring the democratic process thrives through increased participation and awareness.
