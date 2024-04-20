Police arrest 7 drivers, seize 7 vehicles for illegal mining in Bla

SRINAGAR: Cracking a whip on illegal extraction & transportation of minerals, police have arrested seven drivers and seized seven vehicles in Baramulla.
The police initiated the action under the supervision of DySP Hqrs Baramulla, SDPO Tangmarg and Kreeri assisted by SHO PS Tangmarg, SHO PS Kunzer, SHO PS Baramulla & IC PP Wagoora.
“The police parties seized 6 Tippers, 1 Tractor & arrested 7 drivers at Kunzer, Shrakwara Shrai & Khanpora Baramulla for illegal extraction and transportation of minerals. The accused drivers have been identified as namely Bilal Shah son of Akbar Shah resident of Takiya Batpora, Wakeel Malla son of Assadullah resident of Heing Rajpora, Waseem Ahmad Thokar son of Gh Nabi resident of Khaitangan, Farooq Ahmad Reshi son of Ab Rehman resident of Paraswani, Aadil Hussain Beigh son of Ab Rashid resident of Ganibaba Kunzer, Bilal Ahmad Malik son of Mushtaq Ahmad resident of Drangbal, Bashir Ahmad Dar son of Lal Din resident of Kanispora,” police said in a statement.
Accordingly, cases under relevant sections of the law have been registered at respective police stations and further investigation has been initiated, it added.
“People are requested not to indulge in any kind of illegal mining activities from any Nallah/River, as it is a violation of government rules. Persons found indulging in illegal mining activities shall be dealt with as per law,” police said.
