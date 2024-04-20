Omar Abdullah chairs workers’ convention of Gurez constituency

SRINAGAR: The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah on Friday said that people of Jammu and Kashmir are fed up with BJP, which is using politics of deception and deceit to meet its political ends.

He said this while addressing a workers convention of party functionaries of Gurez constituency at the party headquarters Nawai Subha, Srinagar. Party Additional General Secretary Dr. Sheikh Mustafa Kamal, Chief Spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq, Dr. Sameer Kaul, Addl Spokesperson Sara Hayat Shah and other office bearers were also present on this occasion.

Omar said the minorities particularly Muslims are looking for meaningful existence as they continue to remain marginalised. “People of Gurez are no exception to it. Our people there feel equally deprived and marginalized. Despite so much talk about development, the long pending demands of the people of Gurez continue to remain unmet. Talk on bringing Kashmir on tourism map, bridging development divide, providing jobs to youth, providing accessibility to far-flung areas continues to remain confined to papers only. However the ground situation in Gurez is contrary to the claims made by the government. Nothing came their way. None of the promises materialized.”

“Contrarily the far flung areas of Kashmir particularly Gurez have rescinded from the development raddar. Projects initiated by successive NC governments have been left midway. There has been no headway on the tunnel, road and health projects. If the BJP people had not built tunnels elsewhere, then I would not have complained, but they have come up with tunnel and road projects everywhere else. Why not Gurez? What stopped them from providing an all weather tunnel to Gurez? Why not hospitals, educational institutes for Gurez? Why isn’t Gurez on the national tourism map?” he asked.

Criticizing BJP and its proxies, Omar Abdullah said that BJP has not fielded a candidate in this election but has not left the field open. “Some parties are being helped behind the scenes by the BJP. We just need to understand who these people are? People need to know who is playing this game here. It will be known who is conniving with whom and who is involved in conspiracies against Jammu and Kashmir, weakening the voice here and helping BJP to succeed,” he said.

