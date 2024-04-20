KCCI condoles demise of daughter of former president Rauf Punjabi

SRINAGAR: The Kashmir Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI) has expressed deep grief and sorrow over the demise of the young daughter of its former president Mr Rauf Ahmad Punjabi. She peacefully departed this world in Mumbai and was laid to rest at the family graveyard in Mallakhah.
The deceased was the niece of Mr Mushtaq Ahmad Wani, former president of KCCI, and the wife of Mr Qazi Burhan.
“In this time of immense sorrow, the Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry extends heartfelt condolences to Mr Rauf Ahmad Punjabi, Mr Mushtaq Ahmad Wani, Mr Qazi Burhan, and other members of the bereaved family. May Allah (SWT) grant the departed soul Jannatul Firdous and provide strength and forbearance to the family to bear her loss,” the Chamber said in a condolence statement.
A congregational Fateha for the deceased will be offered on Sunday, 21st of April, 2024, at 2 PM, at the family graveyard in Mallakhah, near Nowhatta Police Station. Condolences will be received at their residence, Majeed Colony, Sanat Nagar, Srinagar.
SRINAGAR: The Kashmir Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI) has expressed deep grief and sorrow over the demise of the young daughter of its former president Mr Rauf Ahmad Punjabi. She peacefully departed this world in Mumbai and was laid to rest at the family graveyard in Mallakhah.