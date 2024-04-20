J&K Yateem Foundation expends Rs 28.50 lakh on welfare progs during Ramadhan 2024

SRINAGAR: J&K Yateem Foundation (JKYF) expended approximately Rs 28.50 lakh on a battery of educational, welfare and rehabilitation programmes during the holy Ramadhan benefitting over 1600 underprivileged families in Kashmir region.

JKYF received grocery items including rice, dates, sugar, flour, cereals, edible oil, eggs, household goods, etc, at BAITUL HILAL Jawahar Nagar Srinagar, Chawalgam Kulgam and Iqbal Nagar Sopore, which was consumed at all the three orphanages.

This is in addition to the regular help and support provided to the needy during the current financial year as per the budgetary allocations under various welfare programmes run by JKYF.

A spokesperson of JKYF informed that an amount to the tune of approximately Rs 13.30 lakh was spent under Widow Welfare Programme (WWP) and Poor Welfare Programme (PWP) benefitting about 600 families aimed at bringing positive changes in their lives irrespective of caste, colour, creed, region or religion.

He informed that Ramadhan food kits involving an expenditure of Rs 8.20 lakh were distributed among over 530 families. He added that over Rs 2.60 lakh as Sadaqah Fitr was distributed among about 280 deserving families.

The spokesperson added that over 140 families were provided over Rs 3.60 lakh as emergency and medical aid, during the holy month.

Around 1200 laboratory tests and 30 Ultrasonography procedures were performed at Al HILAL Diagnostic Centre at Aaveran Karan Nagar area in Srinagar running on Non Profit basis. Besides , 600 patients were catered to and served at SMHS hospital pantries during Ramadhan.

Pertinently, JKYF is providing monetary support and in kind form under Higher Education Scholarship Programme (HESP), Educational Assistance for Girls (EAG), BAITUL HILAL ( 04 Orphanages), BAITUL HILAL Alumni, Marriage Assistance (MA) and other subsidiary programmes, he said.

Meanwhile, Chairman Mohammad Ahsan Rather said that JKYF is continuing its welfare, rehabilitation and empowerment programmes for various categories of deserving people in our society.

He said that it is because of the generous and magnanimous support of the donors, contributors and well wishers that JKYF is able to reach out to the needy sections to the maximum extent which help them to meet out day to day expenses and provide support to become self reliant.

Extending his heartfelt gratitude for continuous support, Mr Rather appealed people to visit BAITUL HILALS at Jawahar Nagar Srinagar, Chawalgam Kulgam, Hudri Kishtwar besides Iqbal Nagar Sopore and also district offices to have first hand experience during interaction with Baitul Hilal scholars and volunteers.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print