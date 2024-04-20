J-K BJP defends its decision not to field candidates from 3 LS seats in Kashmir

JAMMU: Facing criticism for not putting up candidates on the three Lok Sabha seats in the Kashmir valley, Jammu and Kashmir BJP on Saturday said sometimes “decisions are made to achieve a big goal” and the BJP is supporting “patriotic” parties.

Jammu and Kashmir BJP chief Ravinder Raina said the party is finalising its strategy under the leadership of national president J P Nadda on the three seats of Anantnag-Rajouri, Srinagar and Baramulla on providing support to the contesting candidates as he requested people to reject the Congress, National Conference and PDP for the larger interest of the region.

Raina said this while addressing a press conference before chairing a high-level meeting at party office here, which was attended by Union Minister Jitendra Singh, national general secretary, incharge J&K, Tarun Chugh and others.

