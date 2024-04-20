Highway Shut

Srinagar (GNS): Jammu-Srinagar highway, the only surface link connecting Kashmir valley with outside world, was blocked due to mudslide at Mehad, Ramban and shooting stones at Kishtwari Pather, Banihal, officials said.
Earlier the thoroughfare was partially restored for traffic and stranded vehicles between Nashree and Banihal were cleared. However, mudslide at Mehad, Ramban and shooting stones at Kishtwari Pather, Banihal against blocked the highway which remained shut for better part of the day.
In the morning, the highway was blocked due to landslide at Gangroo in Ramban.
Meanwhile, Mughal Road, connecting Kashmir Valley’s Shopian district with twin districts of Rajouri and Poonch, remained closed and shah remain so “till further notice” following fresh snowfall, officials said.
They said that there was fresh snowfall at several places along the road including ‘Pir Ki Gali’, leading to the closure of the thoroughfare. (GNS)
