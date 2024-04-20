GMC Anantnag performs successful Radical Cystoprostatectomy

ANANTNAG: GMC Anantnag, a beacon of medical excellence in the region, has achieved a remarkable feat with the successful completion of a radical cystoprostatectomy, underscoring its commitment to advancing uro-oncological care within the community.
Today, the medical team at GMC Ang, led by Senior Urologist Dr. Zahoor Ahmad Gilkar with the assistance of Dr Malik Suhail (Urologist) and Technical team performed a groundbreaking procedure on a 65-year-old patient diagnosed with Ca Urinary bladder. The patient had previously undergone endoscopic resection of the tumor (TURBT), revealing a high-grade invasive bladder cancer. Dr Nazir Ahmad Wani, HOD, Dept of Surgery supervised the team.
Traditionally, cases of this complexity necessitated referrals to esteemed institutions like SKIMS Soura or specialty hospitals for radical cystoprostatectomy. However, the dedicated team at GMC Anantnag, equipped with unparalleled expertise and state-of-the-art facilities, embraced the challenge, marking a significant milestone in local healthcare.
The comprehensive surgery, encompassing both TURBT and radical cystectomy, lasted approximately 5-6 hours. Dr. Zahoor Ahmad Gilkar commended the invaluable support of the anesthesia team, led by Dr. Anjum, without which the procedure would not have been possible.
Principal of GMC Anantnag, Prof. Dr. Anjum Farhana, lauded the team’s exemplary performance, emphasizing the institution’s commitment to meeting and exceeding the public’s expectations by delivering tertiary care services of the highest standard.
Dr. Muzaffar Ahmad Sherwani, Medical Superintendent AH GMC Anantnag, extended heartfelt congratulations to the team and ensured seamless logistical support throughout the procedure.
This groundbreaking achievement reflects GMC Ang’s unwavering dedication to advancing medical care, setting a new standard for urological interventions in the region.
