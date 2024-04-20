Excise ‘scam’: Delhi court reserves order on bail pleas of Manish Sisodia

NEW DELHI: A court here on Saturday reserved its order on the bail pleas of AAP leader Manish Sisodia in corruption and money laundering cases, lodged by the CBI and the ED in the alleged Delhi excise policy case.

Special judge for CBI and ED, Kaveri Baweja, reserved the order for April 30 after hearing arguments from the central probe agencies as well as the counsel appearing for Sisodia.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader had also moved interim bail pleas in both cases to campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

