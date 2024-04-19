Rains lash Kashmir, MeT forecasts more today

Srinagar: Rains lashed Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday even as more wet weather is in store in view of the forecast by the meteorological department here. Also, amid cloud cover, the night temperature recorded a rise but the mercury saw a fall during the day time.

A meteorological department official here told GNS Srinagar received 2.5mm of rain, Qazigund 1.7mm, Pahalgam 10.2mm, Kupwara 4.3mm, Kokernag 4.8mm, Gulmarg 10.8mm, Jammu 1.8mm, Banihal 15.4mm, Batote 5.6mm Katra 6.4mm and Bhaderwah 4.8mm.

The weather department here has predicted “widespread light to moderate rain and thunders” on April 18 and 19.

“On April 18-19, generally cloudy weather with light to moderate rain and light snow over higher reaches is expected at most places with thunder/lightning during April 18 evening to April 19 late evening/night,” the official said.

He said on weekend, light rain is expected at scattered places while from April 21-25, generally dry weather is expected but at the same time afternoon thundershower activity at isolated places can’t be ruled out.

Generally cloudy weather with light rain coupled with thunder has been forecast at many places from April 26 to 27.

Regarding temperature, he said, Srinagar recorded a minimum of 12.5°C against 9.4°C on the previous night and it was 4.6°C above normal for the summer capital of JK for this time of the year.

Qazigund recorded a minimum of 9.6°C against 6.2°C on the previous night and it was 3.1°C above normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.

Pahalgam recorded a low of 7.2°C against 2.1°C on the previous night and it was 3.8°C above normal for the famous resort in south Kashmir.

Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a minimum of 11.2°C against 7.0°C on the previous night and it was 4.7°C above normal, the official said.

Kupwara town recorded a low of 10.9°C against 7.0°C on the previous night and it was 4.1°C above normal there, the official said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of 3.2°C against 1.6°C on the previous night and it was above normal by 0.9°C for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Jammu, he said, recorded a minimum of 21.4°C and it was above normal by 1.5°C for the winter capital of J&K.

Banihal recorded a low of 13.2°C, Batote 14.3°C and Bhaderwah 11.8°C, he added. (GNS)

