Police arrest 4 drug peddlers; contraband substances recovered

SRINAGAR: Continuing its efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from the society, police have arrested four drug peddlers in Awantipora and Baramulla and recovered contraband substances from their possession.

In Awantipora, a police party of Police Station Tral at a checkpoint established at Buchoo Tral arrested a drug peddler identified as Yawar Ahmad Wagay son of Abdul Rashid wagay resident of Saimoh Tral. During search, 20 grams of Cannabis like substance was recovered from his possession. He has been shifted to PS where he remains in custody.

During the investigation of said case, one more person identified in backward linkage, namely Mohammad Amin Dar son of Ab Gaffar Dar resident of Kewi Pora Marhama Sangam was arrested. During search, 90 grams of cannabis like substance was recovered from his possession.

Meanwhile, a police party headed by Incharge PP Reshipora under the supervision of SDPO Awantipora at a checkpoint established at Dutpora Awantipora arrested a drug peddler identified as Ghulam Mohammad Bhat son of Gh Qadir Bhat resident of Dogripora. During search, 1Kg 140gms of Charas Powder like substance was recovered from his possession. He has been shifted to PS where he remains in custody.

In Baramulla, a police party of Police Station Sherri headed by SHO PS Sheeri at a checkpoint established at Sheeri NHW near Eco Park, intercepted a person identified as Adil Nazir Sofi son of Nazir Ahmad resident of Bagna Salamabad A/P PWD Colony Kanthbagh Baramulla. During search, 10 grams of contraband Heroin like substances was recovered from his possession. He has been arrested and shifted to PS where he remains in custody.

Accordingly, cases under relevant sections of law have been registered at respective Police Stations and investigation has been initiated.

General public is requested to come forward or Dial 112 with any information regarding drug peddling/anti-social activity in their vicinity and extend their cooperation to police in eradicating the drug from the society, police said.

