MeT forecast more rains from today

Srinagar: Weather department here has forecast “widespread light to moderate rain and thunders” on April 18 and 19 even as night temperatures recorded a rise at most places in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.

“On April 18-19, generally cloudy weather with light to moderate rain and light snow over higher reaches is expected at most places with thunder/lightning during April 18 evening to April 19 late evening/night,” a meteorological department official here told GNS .

He said on weekend, light rain is expected at scattered places while from April 21-25, generally dry weather is expected but at the same time afternoon thundershower activity at isolated places can’t be ruled out.

Regarding temperature, he said, Srinagar recorded a minimum of 9.4°C against 7.6°C on the previous night and it was 1.5°C above normal for the summer capital of JK for this time of the year.

Qazigund recorded a minimum of 6.2°C against 7.4°C on the previous night and it was 0.3°C below normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.

Pahalgam recorded a low of 2.1°C against 8.1°C on the previous night and it was 1.3°C below normal for the famous resort in south Kashmir.

Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a minimum of 7.0°C against 6.9°C on the previous night and it was 0.5°C above normal, the official said.

Kupwara town recorded a low of 7.0°C against 6.4°C on the previous night and it was 0.6°C below normal there, the official said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of 1.6°C against 0.4°C on the previous night and it was below normal by 0.7°C for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Jammu, he said, recorded a minimum of 16.3°C and it was below normal by 3.6°C for the winter capital of J&K.

Banihal recorded a low of 11.8°C, Batote 11.5°C and Bhaderwah 7.8°C, he added. (GNS)

