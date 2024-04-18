KU condoles demise of colleague

SRINAGAR: To condole with the family of Shabir Ahmad Dar, Senior Assistant, Centre of Central Asian Studies (CCAS), Kashmir University (KU), who passed away today after a brief illness, the university fraternity expressed grief and sympathies with the bereaved family.
Shabir Ahmad Dar, 44, is survived by his widow, 2 daughters and old parents. His Namaz-e-Janaza was performed among relatives, colleagues and friends.
In her condolence message, KU Vice Chancellor, Prof Nilofer Khan, extended her heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and said that the KU fraternity shares the grief and stands in solidarity with the family.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this difficult time. We share their sorrow and offer our support and condolences,” Prof Khan said in a statement issued here.
KU Registrar, Prof Naseer Iqbal, also condoled the demise and expressed deep sorrow over the demise of Shabir Ahmad Dar.
“We extend our deepest sympathies to the bereaved family and pray for eternal peace to the departed soul and forbearance to his family,” Prof Naseer said.
The university fraternity stands together in solidarity with the family, offering support and prayers as they navigate through this challenging time, an official spokesperson said in the statement.
SRINAGAR: To condole with the family of Shabir Ahmad Dar, Senior Assistant, Centre of Central Asian Studies (CCAS), Kashmir University (KU), who passed away today after a brief illness, the university fraternity expressed grief and sympathies with the bereaved family.