CCIK President expresses grief over tragic boat capsize incident

SRINAGAR: Chamber of Commerce & Industries Kashmir (CCIK) President Tariq Ghani over-has conveyed his profound sorrow over the devastating incident at Gandbal-Batwara, where numerous precious lives, including children, were tragically lost when a boat capsized on the Jhelum River.
In a statement, he described the Batwara tragedy as an “unimaginable massacre,” CCIK President Tariq ghani emphasized the critical need to hold those responsible for negligence fully accountable. He questioned why the bridge in the area has remained incomplete, and how local authorities could allow an unsafe boat to ferry school children across the river.
“Life jackets should be mandatory for every single person before any boat departs, whether on a lake or river. The administration must strictly enforce this vital safety precaution,” he insisted.
Tariq Ghani urged that district authorities, up to the level of the Administration , along with the boat owner, be held answerable for the catastrophic events that unfolded at Batwara.
In addition to offering prayers for the eternal rest of the deceased souls, Tariq Ghani expressed hopes for the swift recovery of those rescued.
