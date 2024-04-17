Two Persons Apprehended In Anantnag Along With Arms: Army

Srinagar,:Army on Wednesday said that it along with police apprehended two individuals along with arms and ammunition in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district.On micro-blogging platform X, the Chinar Corps of army wrote, ” On specific Intelligence input, a joint operation was launched by IndianArmy & JmuKmrPolice on 17 Apr at Naina, Bijbehara in Anantnag. Two suspected individuals have been apprehended along with the recovery of one Weapon, one Hand Grenade and other war-like stores. Further investigation is in progress, reads the post.
Share on Facebook Follow on Facebook Add to Google+ Connect on Linked in Subscribe by Email Print This Post