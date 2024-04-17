India is ‘one of the strong performers’: IMF

WASHINGTON: India is “one of the strong performers”, the International Monetary Fund, which in a report projected a 6.5 per cent growth rate for the country for the year 2024, said on Tuesday.

With this, India continues to be the fastest growing economies of the world and ahead of China’s growth projection of 4.6 per cent during the same period, it said.

“Indeed, India is one of the strong performers. We had a fairly sharp revision in the Fiscal Year 2023 to 2024, the one that is ending, and that has just ended. Then we have 0.3 percentage point upgrade for Fiscal Year 2024 to 2025. So India is doing quite well,” Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas, chief economist of the IMF, told reporters at a news conference here.

