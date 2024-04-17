Civilian shot dead in Bijbehara

Srinagar: A civilian was shot dead by the terrorists in Bijbehara area of South Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Wednesday evening, officials said.

An official said a civilian, hailing from Bihar, identified as Raja Shah, son of Shankar Shah, presently living at Jablipora, Bilal Colony was fired upon by the terrorists in Bijbehara.

The official said that the civilian received bullet injuries in neck and abdomen, leaving him in a pool of blood. He was immediately taken to the hospital where he was declared dead.

Meanwhile, the areas has been cordoned off to nab the attackers—(KNO)

