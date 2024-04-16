Hajj pilgrims asked to deposit 3rd installment

Srinagar: The Executive Officer, J&K Hajj Committee Monday issued a communiqué stating that as per the circular received from Hajj Committee of India, the selected pilgrims of Haj-2024 are hereby informed to deposit 3rd installment of Balance Haj Amount by 27 April, 2024 as per the details mentioned below.
For pilgrims with Srinagar as Embarkation Point, they shall have to pay Rs. 1,53,050 if opted against Adhai/Qurbani, and Rs. 1,68,230 if opted for Adhai /Qurbani.
Similarly for pilgrims with Delhi as Embarkation Point, they shall have to deposit Rs. 78,300 if opted against Adhai/Qurbani, and Rs. 93,480 if opted for Adhai /Qurbani.
And for the pilgrims who opt Mumbai as Embarkation point, they shall have to deposit Rs. 69,350 if opted without Adhai/Qurbani, and Rs. 84,530 if opted for Adhai /Qurbani.
Those who have not marked Yes for Adhai /Qurbani shall not make payment for Adhai /Qurbani.
The amount is to be paid to Haj Committee of India by using appropriate Pay-in-Slip (available on www.hajcommittee.gov.in) in any branch of SBI/UBI or online at www.hajcommittee.gov.in.
The last date for payment of Balance Haj Amount is 27 April, 2024.
