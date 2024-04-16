Government Grants Special Casual Leaves’ To Jammu-based Employees Serving in Kashmir on Polling Days

Srinagar: Government of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday announced grant of three-day special casual leave to Jammu-based employees serving in Kashmir on polling days.

“Sanction is hereby accorded to grant of three (03) days Special Casual Leave in favour of employees of Jammu division working in Kashmir Valley, during various phases of Lok Sabha Elections,” reads an order.

The special casual leaves will be observed from 18-04-2024 to 20-04-2024 in Udhampur constituency with polling scheduled on 19-04-2024; from 25-04-2024 to 27-04-2024 in Jammu with polling scheduled on 26-04-2024 and from 06-05-2024 to 08-05-2024 in Anantnag-Rajouri constituency with polling scheduled on 07-05-2024.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print