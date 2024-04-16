Downpour causes waterlogging, affects normal life in Kashmir

Srinagar: Kashmir valley lashed by widespread light to moderate rain while some higher reaches experienced a fresh light snowfall for the second consecutive day on Monday, bringing down the temperature, officials said.

Srinagar and other parts of Kashmir Valley experienced widespread light to moderate rainfall during the past 24 hours, disrupting normal life and bringing down the temperatures, forcing tourists and local people to wear warm clothes.

Many low-lying areas were waterlogged due to the rainfall in Srinagar and other parts of the Kashmir valley, making life miserable for the people living in these areas.

“Reduction in precipitation is expected during tonight/early morning,” said Meteorological Centre Srinagar here .

The department said on April 16–17, the weather will remain cloudy with light rain in isolated places, while on April 18–19, there are chances of light rain and snow over higher reaches in many places with thunder and lightning during the period.

The weather will remain generally dry from April 20 to April 25, with afternoon thundershower activity that can’t be ruled out.

The MeT office has also issued an advisory for the farmers to suspend farm operations until April 16 in view of inclement weather activity.

It was also said that due to prevailing weather conditions, there could be a temporary disruption of surface transportation over a few higher reaches today. Travelers and tourists have also been advised to plan their trips accordingly, while there is a possibility of landslides, mudslides, and shooting stones due to weather vagaries at high altitudes.

The rainfall data available with the MeT office said, Srinagar received 27.6mm, Qazigund 41.4mm, Pahalgam 22.2mm, Kupwara 28.5mm, Kokernag 23.2mm, and Gulmarg 39.8mm during the past 24 hours.

The night temperature at Srinagar recorded during the intervening nights of Sunday and Monday was 8.0 degree Celsius against 10.2 degree Celsius, and it was 0.4 degree Celsius above normal for the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir.

The maximum temperature at Srinagar was recorded at 11.5 degree Celsius on Sunday, which was 8.2 degree Celsius below normal of 20.1 degree Celsius. The daytime temperature at other weather stations of the Kashmir valley also 5 to 9 degrees Celsius below normal the previous day.

Pahalgam had a low of 5.7 degree Celsius against 9.4 degree Celsius the previous night, Kupwara had a low of 7.2 degree Celsius against the 8.9 degree Celsius a day ago and Gulmarg had a low of 1.2 degree Celsius against the 2.4 degree Celsius recorded the previous night, the MeT office said.

