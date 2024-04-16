Boat carrying minors capsizes in river Jhelum in Sgr, locals Demand swift rescue operation

Srinagar: A boat carrying many minors and locals from Gandarbal to Batwara, Srinagar capsized in the River Jhelum near the Batwara area of central Kashmir’s district Srinagar early this morning.Locals from the Batwara—Gandabal said that a boat ferrying local minors and other children capsized early this morning, leaving the whole area in shock and trauma.Meanwhile, the locals are calling on the SDRF and other authorities to conduct a swift operation, as no traces of any rescue team have been seen despite an hour passing, they added—(KNO)
