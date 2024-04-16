6 People Drowned, 5 Rescued, 3 Missing As Boat Capsizes In Batawara Srinagar

Srinagar: In a heart wrenching incident, 6 people including five minor students were drowned, five were rescued while three others are missing after a boat capsized in river Jehlum near Batawara Srinagar early on Tuesday morning.Official sources said that the boat ferrying minor students to a local school capsized leading to the death of 5 minors and the boat while 5 students were rescued by rescuers.They said soon after the news, a massive rescue operation was launched by SDRF, NDRF, local police besides locals.Immediately, 11 people were found and were shifted to hospital however six of them were declared dead on arrival while 5 others have been admitted. They said massive searches are underway to find three other missing students.They said Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, IGP, Kashmir, Deputy Commissioner Srinagar and SSP Srinagar are at Gandbal Batwara and are monitoring the rescue operations.Meanwhile, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has expressed deep grief over the incident.” He said in a tweet, I am deeply grieved by the loss of lives due to a boat accident in Srinagar. My thoughts are with the bereaved families & I pray to the Almighty to give them strength to withstand this immense loss. Team of SDRF, Army & other agencies are carrying out relief & rescue work.Administration is providing all possible help to the bereaved families who have lost their near and dear ones and medical facilities to those who have been injured. Marcos teams have also been alerted. I am constantly monitoring the situation and guiding the team on the ground

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print