4 dead, 3 undergoing treatment after boat capsizes at Gandabal, Batwara

Srinagar: At least four persons have died while three persons are undergoing treatment at Srinagar’s SMHS hospital after a boat capsized in river Jhelum near Batwara area of Srinagar on Tuesday morning.Locals from Batwara—Gandabal said that a boat ferrying local minors and other children capsized early this morning, leaving the whole area in shock and trauma.Meanwhile, the rescue operation was launched and seven persons were evacuated to the hospital.Medical Superintendent SMHS, Dr Muzaffar Zargar when contacted said that four persons have died in the incident while three other are undergoing treatment
