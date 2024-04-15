Rajnath, Shah, Pilot To Address Rallies In Jammu

Jammu: Hectic campaigning for the first phase of Lok Sabha Elections has intensified with leaders of political parties seeking support for their candidates.
Reports said Union Home Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Amit Shah is slated to address a rally at the Manhas Biradari Ground near Paloura, in Jammu while the Congress Party’s star campaigner and former deputy chief minister of Rajasthan Sachin Pilot will address a rally in Kathua on April 16 for their respective party candidates.
In the first phase, the Udhampur constituency will go to polls on April 19 while in the second phase, polling will be held for the Jammu Lok Sabha seat on April 26.
As per reports, the rally aims to invigorate the BJP campaign momentum, particularly in support of the party candidates Dr Jitendra Singh and Jugal Kishore Sharma for Udhampur and Jammu Parliamentary constituencies.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is poised to address a mega rally at Basohli in Kathua district on April 15.
Previously, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had electrified the campaign trail with their respective rallies in Udhampur and Kathua districts.
Meanwhile, Congress party’s star campaigner and former deputy chief minister of Rajasthan Sachin Pilot will address a rally in Kathua on April 16.