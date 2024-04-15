Indian prisoner Sarabjit Singh’s killer shot dead by gunmen in Pakistan

LAHORE/NEW DELHI: Amir Sarfaraz Tamba, an accused in the murder of Sarabjit Singh, the Indian death row prisoner in Pakistan, and a close associate of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror outfit founder Hafiz Sayeed, was killed by unidentified gunmen in Lahore on Sunday.

Tamba was attacked by motorcycle-borne assailants at his residence in Sanant Nagar, a thickly populated area of old Lahore in the afternoon. He was rushed in critical condition to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police have registered an FIR against two unidentified assailants on the complaint of Tamba’s younger brother Junaid Sarfraz. According to reports, Tamba’s body bore four bullet wounds, two each in the chest and legs.

