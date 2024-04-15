BJP Unveils ‘Sankalp Patra’: UCC, CAA, Pro-Poor Pitch In Party’s Poll Manifesto

New Delhi: The ruling BJP on Sunday revealed its 2024 Lok Sabha election manifesto promising to realise the concept of one nation, one election and common electoral rolls, implement the Uniform Civil code, unleash stronger action against corruption and the corrupt and expand on corruption he existing schemes meant to empower the poor, youth, farmers and women.

Introducing the BJP Sankalp Patra christened “Modi ki guarantee” to the people today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said it would strengthen the four pillars of Viksit Bharat — poor, youth, farmers and women.

Citing growing uncertainties in the world, the PM said: “In these times of global chaos and conflict, the need for a strong, full majority, stable government in India becomes even more pronounced.”

Modi pledged to build India as a Vishwa Bandhu noting that over the next five years India will move forward with the promise to realise one nation, one election.

“BJP considers UCC important in national interest. In the last ten years, the party has acted firmly against corruption. Corruption steals the rights of poor and middle class. Action against the corrupt will continue,” the PM said announcing the inclusion of 70-plus people in the free hospitalisation cover scheme Ayushman Bharat which gives Rs 5 lakh free health cover to the poor and vulnerable annually.

The PM announced delivery of piped natural gas across homes, one bullet train per zone, zero power bills through PM Surya Ghar scheme and continuation of major pro-poor schemes, including free ration to 80 crore people, Ujjwala gas connections, PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, housing for poor.

“We will extend the loan limit under Swamitva scheme, make three crore additional rural houses, host the Olympics in 2036 and make India self reliant across all major sectors,” PM said choosing the sixth day of Navratri and the New Year in many states to launch the BJP manifesto.

Importantly, the BJP manifesto remains low on sops promising to build on the pro-welfare, pro-poor governance structure laid down in the last ten years.

The manifesto also pledges Global Ramayana festival and establishment of global centres dedicated to Tamil poet Thiruvallur, besides “doing everything possible to propagate Tamil language”, which PM described as “our pride.”

Women, the PM said, who led development over the last decade, will become partners in leadership in the next five years. Women’s Reservation Law will be implemented, PM said adding that ten crore women linked to self-help groups will be linked to a range of markets, including tourism.

A campaign to address osteoporosis, cervical and breast cancer will also be launched.

The PM also promised to ensure national security, adding that India will work to achieve permanent membership of the UNSC, theatrisation of commands, rooting out of Naxalism and implementation of the Bharatita Nyaya Samhita.

He said the manifesto focus is to achieve dignity of living, quality of living and to move from nivesh to naukri (investment to jobs).

“I worship those whom no one cared for,” said PM, who earlier dedicated the manifesto to beneficiaries of government schemes who were invited to BJP headquarters for the document launch.

The manifesto covers 24 population groups such as poor, middle class, youth, farmers, women, labour, Vishwa Karmas and is divided in 14 sectors starting with India, the friend of the world.

Manifesto panel was led by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh who said “Modi’s guarantee is pure as 24-carat gold.”

The manifesto panel received 15 lakh suggestions.

Singh said the manifesto panel considered the financial and diplomatic implications of any promise the BJP was about to make.

Highlights of poll manifesto

* Free ration for the poor for the next five years under the Prime Minister Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana.

* The party will continue to provide free and quality healthcare services of up to Rs 5 lakh to poor families under the Ayushman Bharat scheme.

* Free electricity to poor households under the Prime Minister Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana.

* Efforts to empower three crore rural women to become “Lakhpati Didis”.

* Integration of women self-help groups (SHGs) with the service sector, enhancing market access for women SHG enterprises:

* Ensuring development of infrastructure, such as working women’s hostels and creches, with a specific focus on locations near industrial and commercial centres to facilitate increased participation of women in the workforce.

* Expansion of the existing health services, focusing on prevention and reduction of anaemia, breast cancer, cervical cancer and osteoporosis, ensuring a healthy life for women.

* Launching a focused initiative to eliminate cervical cancer.

* Implementation of the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam to ensure representation of women in Parliament and the state legislatures.

* A transparent government recruitment system.

* Enactment of a law to prevent paper leaks.

* Expansion of the Ayushman Bharat Yojana to cover senior citizens and provide them access to free and quality healthcare. Delivery of government services at doorsteps to ensure seamless access to social security benefits and other essential government services for senior citizens by leveraging the extensive reach and reliability of the postal and digital network.

* Strengthening the Prime Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme to provide sustained financial support to farmers.

* Strengthening the Prime Minister Fasal Bima Yojana through more technological interventions to ensure speedy and more accurate assessment, faster payouts and quicker grievance resolution.

* Increasing the minimum support price (MSP) for crops.

* Launching the Krishi Infrastructure Mission for integrated planning and coordinated implementation of agri-infrastructure projects like storage facilities, irrigation, grading and sorting units, cold-storage facilities and food processing.

* Expansion of irrigation facilities, launching technology-enabled irrigation initiatives to implement cutting-edge technology for efficient water management.

* Launching an indigenous “Bharat Krishi” satellite for farm-related activities like crop forecasting, pesticide application, irrigation, soil health and weather forecasting.

* A periodic review of the national floor-level minimum wages.

* Inclusion of autorickshaw, taxi, truck drivers and other drivers in all social security schemes.

* Empowerment of small traders and MSMEs through the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) to help them expand their businesses using technology.

* A focused approach for tribal healthcare, measures to eliminate malnutrition among tribal children and providing comprehensive healthcare services in tribal areas on a mission mode.

* Measures to eliminate sickle-cell anaemia.

* “Modi ki Guarantee” for a secure and prosperous Bharat.

* Robust infrastructure along the borders, technological solutions on the fenced portions to make fencing smarter.

* Implementing the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).

* Making India the third-largest economy in the world.

* Expansion of employment opportunities.

* Measures to make India a global manufacturing hub in various sectors, including electronics, by 2030.

* “Modi ki Guarantee” on good governance.

* Bringing a Uniform Civil Code.

* Making “One Nation, One Election” a reality.

* Quality education, establishing new institutions of higher learning.

* Balanced regional development, maintaining peace in the northeast.

* Resolution of inter-state border disputes among the northeastern states through sustained efforts.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print