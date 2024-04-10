NSE, IFC, Climate Bonds Initiative team up for industry workshops

SRINAGAR: The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) has announced the completion of its inaugural deep-dive workshops specifically designed with focus on various sectors of the Indian industry.

These pivotal events were held across two days at different venues: the first in Mumbai on April 3, 2024, and the second in New Delhi on April 5, 2024. These day long workshops titled ‘Deep Dive in Green, Social, and Sustainability (GSS) Bonds Issuance Process’ was a joint effort with the International Finance Corporation (IFC), Climate Bond Initiative (CBI) sponsored by HSBC and The Kingdom of the Netherlands, under the IFC REGIO Technical Assistance facility.

More than a mere workshop, this initiative served as a rallying point for industry leaders, and policymakers to leverage the power of GSS bonds to forge a sustainable future for our markets and society. Designed to enhance knowledge and foster discussions around the burgeoning field of GSS bonds, this program marked a significant stride towards bridging the climate financing gap in India. It provided a comprehensive platform for stakeholders from various sectors to engage in dialogue, share insights, and explore innovative financial mechanisms aimed at achieving sustainable development goals.

The training attracted participants from finance, real sector, and various other industries, delving into the intricacies of GSS bond issuance. Expert-led sessions on finance and sustainability offered in-depth exploration of topics such as overview of the labelled bond universe, labelled bond pre- and post-issuance process, and country-specific context for issuance of GSS bond.

Emphasizing the importance of GSS bonds in advancing India’s sustainability agenda, the training highlighted the critical role of innovative financial instruments in financing and mobilizing resources for green infrastructure. Through case studies and interactive discussions, attendees gained a practical knowledge on how to navigate the landscape of thematic bond issuance and capitalize on emerging opportunities in sustainable finance.

K Rajaraman, Chairperson – IFSCA in his insightful address on the significance of GSS Bonds, emphasized, “Addressing the pressing challenge of climate change is paramount, and in India, this necessitates a robust embrace of Green, Social, and Sustainability-linked financial instruments.”

He highlighted that with GIFT IFSCA at the forefront, particularly in setting up voluntary carbon credits trading at GIFT IFSCA and contributing at full pace to India’s updated NDC, we are not merely committing to a greener future but are actively leading the charge towards achieving it on both a national and global scale.”

Dr. R. Meenakshi Sundaram, Secretary – Planning and CEO, Centre for Public Policy and Good Governance (CPPGG), Government of Uttarakhand highlighted, “The integration of GSS principles within the financing mechanisms for ULBs and other government utilities & infrastructural programs is not just strategic but imperative for sustainable urban development.”

Dr. Sundaram underlined, “I am sure this workshop jointly organised by the IFC, Climate Bonds Initiative and NSE shall go a long way in embracing coordination, convergence, and community participation, along with strengthening our partnerships and networks.”

