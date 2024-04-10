Police solve theft case in Kulgam, 2 arrested

SRINAGAR: Police in Kulgam have solved a theft case by arresting two accused persons involved in the commission of crime and recovered stolen property from their possession.
“During the investigation of the case FIR No. 45/2024 under section 380, 457 IPC of P/S Kulgam led to the disclosure of the accused Shahid Gull son of Gull Mohd Kumar resident of Pahloo, successfully culminating in the recovery of the stolen items viz, Spray Motor, Genset, Transformer and 100 meter Spray Pipe from the possession of Bilal Ahmad Bhat son of Mohd Abdullah Bhat resident of Shahoo worth two lakh rupees,” police said in a statement.
The accused have been arrested and further investigation is going on as more arrests and recoveries are expected, police added.
