MeT Predicts Rain From Today Evening In J&K

SRINAGAR: Amid forecast for mainly dry weather in next 24 hours and possibility of light rain and snow at many places towards evening of April 10, night temperature recorded a drop in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.

A meteorological department official here told GNS that Srinagar recorded a minimum of 5.6°C against 5.8°C on the previous night and it was 1.3°C below normal for the summer capital of JK for this time of the year.

Qazigund recorded a minimum of 3.4°C against 6.4°C on the previous night and it was 2.3°C below normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.

Pahalgam recorded a low of 0.2°C against 2.8°C on the previous night and it was 1.9°C below normal for the famous resort in south Kashmir.

Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a minimum of 6.6°C against 4.5°C on the previous night and it was 1.2°C above normal, the official said.

Kupwara town recorded a low of 3.6°C against 5.4°C on the previous night and it was 2.5°C below normal there, the official said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of 1.2°C against 0.0°C on the previous night and it was above normal by 0.7°C for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Jammu, he said, recorded a minimum of 17.3°C and it was above normal by 0.5°C for the winter capital of J&K.

Banihal recorded a low of 6.8°C, Batote 10.9°C and Bhaderwah 7.0°C, he said.

Regarding the forecast, he said, the weather is expected to be generally dry during the next 24 hours.

“On 10th April, weather is likely to be partly to generally cloudy with light rain/snow (higher reaches) at many places towards evening,” he said.

From April 11-12, partly to generally cloudy weather is expected with light rain/snow (higher reaches) at few places.

“From April 13-15, generally cloudy weather is expected with light to moderate rain/snow (higher reaches) at many places with thunder/lightning/hailstorm and gusty winds at few places.”

From April 16-17, he said, partly to generally cloudy weather with light rain/snow (higher reaches) is expected at few places. (AGENCIES)

