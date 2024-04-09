Saudi to celebrate Eid tomorrow

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia on Monday said that crescent for the month of Shawwal 1445 AH was not sighted, thus Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated on Wednesday April 10.
“The crescent for the month of Shawwal 1445 AH was not seen today, subsequently Eid-ul-Fitr will be on Wednesday, 10 April 2024,” Saudi media reports told. Also the Shawwal crescent has not been spotted in the UAE.
The UAE’s moon-sighting committee had asked Muslims across the country to search the skies for the crescent. Like all months in the Islamic Hijri calendar, Ramadan lasts 29 or 30 days. In the lunar calendar, the sighting of the crescent determines when one month ends and the next starts. Muslims look for the crescent on the 29th of each month.
