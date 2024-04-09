Restrictions Under Section 144 in Leh Stand Withdrawn

Srinagar: District Magistrate Leh on Tuesday ordered for withdrawal of restrictions under Section 144.The restrictions have been revoked after Senior Superintendent of Police informed the District Magistrate concerned of not any ‘imminent apprehension of breach of peace and public order’.”Whereas certain restrictions were imposed under Section 144 of CrPC to prevent any breach of peace and disturbance to public tranquility vide this office Order; and whereas the Senior Superintendent of Police Leh has reported in a letter that there is no imminent apprehension of breach of peace and public order and has recommended that the restrictions imposed under Section 144 of the CrPC may be withdrawn,” reads an order,. “Therefore I, Santosh Sukhadeve, IAS, District Magistrate, Leh do hereby withdraw the restrictions imposed by this office with immediate effect,” the order reads.
