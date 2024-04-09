AP is, was and shall always be an integral part of Bharat: PM Modi

New Delhi, April 08: Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the transformation of the North East region from neglect to abundance under his leadership. He expressed confidence in the region’s youth, affirming their pivotal role in driving overall development.

During an interview with The Assam Tribune, Prime Minister Modi delved into key regional issues, including discussions on Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Myanmar, and China relations. With a focus on safeguarding territorial integrity and promoting ethnic harmony, he addressed pressing concerns pertinent to the Northeast region.

Prime Minister Modi Addresses Concerns on Arunachal Pradesh, Development in Northeast, and Ethnic Harmony in Manipur

In response to concerns over China’s claims on parts of Arunachal Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaffirmed India’s steadfast commitment to the state’s integrity. “I do not understand why The Assam Tribune should have any doubt about this. Arunachal Pradesh is, was and shall always be an integral part of Bharat,” asserted the Prime Minister, emphasizing the government’s unwavering stance.

Speaking on the developmental strides in Arunachal Pradesh and the Northeast region, Prime Minister Modi highlighted significant infrastructure projects aimed at enhancing connectivity and improving living standards. “Today, the development works are reaching Arunachal and the Northeast like the first rays of the sun, faster than ever before,” he stated, citing the inauguration of key projects such as the Sela Tunnel and Donyi Polo Airport.

Addressing concerns about the situation in Manipur and steps to ensure ethnic harmony, the Prime Minister emphasized the government’s collective responsibility to resolve conflicts sensitively. “We believe that it is our collective responsibility to deal with the situation sensitively,” he affirmed, acknowledging efforts made by both the Government of India and Manipur towards conflict resolution.

Highlighting the government’s support, Prime Minister Modi referenced Home Minister Amit Shah’s direct involvement and extensive stakeholder engagements during the peak of the conflict in Manipur.

“Home Minister Amit Shah stayed in Manipur while the conflict was at its peak, holding 15-plus meetings with various stakeholders to help resolve the conflict. The Central Government has been consistently extending its support, as required by the State Government. The process of relief and rehabilitation is ongoing. Remedial measures undertaken include a financial package for the relief and rehabilitation of people living in shelter camps in the State, “The Prime Minister stated, emphasizing ongoing efforts in relief and rehabilitation for affected populations.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print