22 candidates vie for Jammu seat

Jammu: On the last day of withdrawal of candidature in Jammu Parliamentary Constituency, one candidate withdrew his candidature today, leaving a total of 22 candidates in the fray.
The candidates, who are in the fray included Jagdish Raj from Bahujan Samaj Party, Jugal Kishore from Bharatiya Janata Party, Naresh Kumar Chib from Jammu & Kashmir National Panthers Party (Bhim), Raman Bhalla from Indian National Congress, Ankur Sharma from Ekam Sanatan Bharat Dal, Swami Divya Nand from Jammu & Kashmir Nationalist People’s Front, Rattan Lal from Jammu & Kashmir People’s Conference, Shikha Bandral from National Awami United Party, Qari Zaheer Abbas Bhatti from All India Forward Bloc, Ganesh Choudhary from Hindustan Shakti Sena besides Atul Raina, Bansi Lal, Perseen Singh, Dr Prince Raina, Raj Kumar, Satish Poonchi, Surinder Singh, Shaber Ahmed, Principal CD Sharma, Karanjit, Naresh Kumar Talla and Vicky Kumar Dogra as Independent candidates.
Independent candidate Roop Krishen Dhar has withdrawn his nomination before today’s deadline.
The Constituency is going to elections in second phase of General Elections to be held on April 26, 2024.
Meanwhile, the process of allotting election symbols to the contesting candidates was also completed today by the Returning Officer, Sachin Kumar Vaishya.
