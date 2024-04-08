Swift relief efforts by district admin aid students affected by hostel fire in Awantipora

Tehsildar Awantipora leads relief efforts; students thank for support

AWANTIPORA: A devastating fire broke out late Saturday night at the Gujjar and Bakarwal hostel in Goripora, Awantipora, significantly damaging a residential building where students resided. Tehsildar Awantipora Shakeel Ahmad (KAS) promptly led relief efforts, coordinating with the district administration to provide swift assistance to the affected students.

Following the directives of Deputy Commissioner Pulwama, Dr Basharat Qayoom, Tehsildar Shakeel Ahmad’s team ensured immediate necessities such as mattresses, blankets, pillows, bedsheets, and clothes were provided to all affected students. Additionally, arrangements were made to transport the students to the market, where they were equipped with new clothes, shoes, and other essentials.

The fire engulfed four buildings of the hostel, with 24 students present during the incident escaping unharmed as they were engaged in prayers in another building. However, the fire consumed all their belongings, including books and clothes.

Expressing gratitude, students lauded the unwavering support of Deputy Commissioner Pulwama Dr. Basharat Qayoom, Additional Deputy Commissioner Awantipora Nazir Ahmad Mir, and Tehsildar Awantipora Shakeel Ahmad. They appreciated the administration’s swift response and provision of immediate assistance during this challenging time.

Speaking to Kashmir Reader, Tehsildar Awantipora Shakeel Ahmad said that the incident occurred last evening at 11 pm. The building was constructed by SICOP in 2020, and it was inaugurated by the LG at that time. After the inauguration, children were residing in this building, which has now been damaged. All of the students’ belongings, including books and clothes, were inside the building at the time of the fire, and unfortunately, everything was engulfed by the flames.

Upon receiving the information, we immediately called the police, fire, and emergency services. They arrived within 10 minutes and successfully controlled the fire, saving the other three buildings from complete damage. However, one building was completely affected by the fire.

“In the building, where the children were residing, everything they had was consumed by the fire, leaving them with nothing. Some students have exams scheduled for tomorrow, but even their admit cards were burnt in the fire. The Deputy Commissioner Sahab had given clear directions to immediately provide them with all the necessary items available,” he said, adding, “We made efforts to provide them with mattresses, blankets, pillows, bedsheets, and whatever else was available, including fresh stock from the market.”

Additionally, we arranged vehicles to take these students to the market to buy new clothes, as all of their clothes were destroyed in the fire. We are striving to fulfill all their needs to the best of our abilities, the Tehsildar added.

Yasir Ahmad Wani, an affected 11th-grade student, extended thanks to the district administration for their continuous support. He highlighted the presence of Deputy Commissioner Pulwama, Additional Deputy Commissioner Awantipora, and Tehsildar Shakeel Ahmad since the incident, ensuring all necessary support was provided. Wani particularly commended Tehsildar Shakeel Ahmad for accompanying them to the market and facilitating the acquisition of new clothes and shoes.

