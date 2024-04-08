CEO reviews poll preparations: ‘Bolster voter turnout’

Ganderbal: Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Jammu and Kashmir, P K Pole, today conducted a thorough review of preparations being put in place for the forthcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024 in Ganderbal during his visit to the district.

The purpose of the visit was to assess readiness of the district administration for the electoral process.

On the occasion, the CEO chaired a meeting of the Nodal Officers and AROs, wherein District Election Officer (DEO), Shyambir, presented the comprehensive plan details of major components of the election preparedness through a PowerPoint Presentation. He informed that all arrangements for ensuring free and fair elections in the district have been made.

The CEO took a detailed review of critical components of the ongoing election process including Transport plan, training to poll staff, Material Management, AMF, manpower, SVEEP, MCC, material management, Special Polling Stations, status of special polling stations, media monitoring etc.

Highlighting the significance of Adequate Minimum Facilities (AMF) at polling stations, the CEO underscored the importance of creating a conducive environment for voters to exercise their democratic rights freely and fairly. He emphasized the need for rigorous sanitation drives at polling stations, along with plantation initiatives in open spaces by roping in Forest department and social forestry. He also emphasized to provide adequate furniture in all polling stations on the poll day.

While reviewing the status of activities conducted under SVEEP, the concerned Nodal Officer informed that robust voter awareness campaigns are being held to bolster voter turnout and inclusivity across the district.

The CEO emphasized for conducting SVEEP activities in Higher Secondary Schools, colleges activating Electoral Literacy Clubs and other areas where voter turnout remained low in past elections. He also exhorted for conducting innovative activities under SVEEP to ensure that every eligible voter is empowered to exercise his franchise.

Interacting with the nodal officers, The CEO reiterated the importance of strict adherence to ECI guidelines and robust media monitoring to uphold the sanctity of the electoral process. He directed the officers to exhibit exemplary commitment, dedication and sincerity while discharging their election duties, recognizing their pivotal role in facilitating free, fair and peaceful elections.

Meanwhile, the CEO visited the Strong Room and had a detailed inspection of arrangements being put in place for safety, surveillance and security of EVMs.

He also inspected the functioning of District Election Control Room, Social Media Monitoring Cell and Medial Monitoring room and enquired about the daily activities of these teams.

SSP Ganderbal, Sandeep Gupta, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Gulzar Ahmad, Deputy District Election officer, SDM Kangan, ACR Ganderbal, GM DIC, Chief Planning Officer, Chief Education Officer, ARTO and other concerned were present on the occasion.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print