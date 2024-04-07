Rajnath hints at AFSPA repeal but says HM to take final call

Srinagar: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has hinted at the imminent revocation of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) in the Kashmir valley. However, he clarified that the final decision would rest with the Union Home Ministry.

Singh emphasized the need to review AFSPA, which grants sweeping powers to armed forces personnel in disturbed areas, allowing them to search, arrest, and open fire if deemed necessary for public order maintenance.

“Now the time has come to decide that it can be removed; now the decision will have to be taken by the home ministry after the report comes. I said that the circumstances have become such that AFSPA can be removed but whatever action has to be taken in this regard will be taken by the home ministry,” said Rajnath Singh during a conversation with Network18 on Friday.

Under AFSPA, areas or districts are designated as disturbed to facilitate armed forces operations.

In a recent interview, Home Minister Amit Shah had also hinted at the possibility of revoking AFSPA, drawing mixed reaction from the politicians in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Act was introduced in Jammu and Kashmir in the 1990s amid perceived disturbances in several parts of the state, allowing defence forces to maintain peace.

Singh expressed confidence in the gradual withdrawal of troops, stating, “Soon the police of Jammu and Kashmir will take care of law and order, and the troops will be withdrawn gradually. We have made a blueprint for seven years, and we are working on strengthening the police of Jammu and Kashmir. Most of the violent incidents are handled by the police since they are at the forefront, and the central forces support them. Therefore, a change in the culture can be witnessed.”

He highlighted the transformation in the UT’s police force, noting that while previously they were not trusted, today they lead operations, with central forces providing support.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print