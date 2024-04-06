Reports Of Encounter In Kulgam Incorrect: Police

Srinagar: Police on Saturday refuted a report circulated on some social media platforms about an encounter in Lakdipora area of South Kashmir’s Kulgam district.In a handout, the police said that fake news is being circulated on social media platforms that Encounter has started at Lakdipora . It is totally fake and baseless , no such incident has taken place in the district.General Public is requested not to pay heed on rumours. Rumour mongers shall be dealt strictly under law — kulgam police, reads the statement.
