Massive blaze damages PDD sub office in Pampore

Firefighters sacrifice Iftar to extinguish fire; urge public caution

PAMPORE: A massive fire erupted at the Power Development Department (PDD) Sub Office situated in the Drangbal area of Saffron Town Pampore, South Kashmir, on Thursday evening, causing extensive damage to the building and its contents, officials said.

According to officials, the blaze originated in the billing section of the Assistant Executive Engineer Office, quickly spreading to multiple rooms within the structure. Computers, printers, batteries, and important records were among the items destroyed in the fire, leaving the office in ruins.

Fire & Emergency Services, along with local police, security forces, and residents, swiftly responded to the scene, working tirelessly to contain the flames. Despite their efforts, the building suffered significant damage.

Nisar Ahmad Thokar, Incharge of the fire and emergency services station in Pampore, recounted the challenges faced by his team during the operation. “We received a call from Pampore police station at 7:02 pm. We immediately turned out, and at our fire station in Pampore, we have fire vehicles. I dispatched both vehicles, and we reached the spot quickly. As soon as we saw the fire, my personnel worked diligently to extinguish it,” he said.

Thokar highlighted the dedication of his team, revealing that they were fasting for Ramadan and had to break their fast with only a little water to respond to the emergency. Despite the sacrifice, they remained committed to their duty and successfully brought the fire under control.

He also expressed gratitude to the local community, Pampore Police, and the nearby Army unit for their assistance during the operation.

Addressing a common concern, Thokar urged the public to avoid wrong parking on roads, emphasizing the challenges it poses to emergency responders. “Your wrong parking causes us a lot of difficulties. Please never park your vehicles on the roads because your mistakes could lead to serious consequences,” he stressed.

As investigations into the cause of the fire continue, authorities are making arrangements to relocate the PDD Sub Office to another location temporarily.

