Jumat-ul-Vida Observed With Religious Fervour

Srinagar: Jumat-ul-Vida, the last Friday of the holy month of Ramzan, was observed with religious fervour across the Kashmir valley.

Barring historical Jamia Masjid, the congregational prayers were held in all mosques and Shrines all across the Kashmir valley.

The largest congregational prayers were held at Hazratbal Shrine on the banks of Dal Lake in Srinagar which also housed the holy relic of Prophet Muhammad (SAW), where thousands of people including men women, and children thronged on the occasion of the Jumat-ul-Vida.

The authorities had made elaborate arrangements for the peaceful conduct of the prayers all across the valley.

Congregational prayers were also held at Masjid Jamiat-e-Ahlehadith, Gawkadal; Asar-e-Sharif, Janab Sahib, Soura; Asar-e-Sharif, Shehri Kalashpora; Ziarat Dastgeer Sahib, Khanyar, Ziarat Dastgeer Sahib, Sarai Bala; Ziarat-e-Makhdoom Sahib, Khanqah-e-Mualla, and several other mosques and shrines in Srinagar.

In central Kashmir’s Budgam district, some rallies were taken soon after the congregational Friday prayers.

Thousands of people also offered congregational prayers in Pulwama, Kakapora, Tral, Bijbhera, Nayana, Lasibal, Sernal, Qazigund, Kokernag, Ka’aba Marg, Asar-e-Sharif Pinjora, and other parts of southern Kashmir region.

In north Kashmir’s, large congregations were offered in all the three districts including Baramulla, Bandipora and frontier Kupwara district. In Baramulla, large congregations were held in Astan-e-Aliya Khwaja Sahab, Astan-e-Aliya Janbaaz Wali (RA) and Masjid Baitul Mukarram.

In the Sopore town, the largest congregations were held at Jamia Masjid, Khanqah-e-Mualla and Tujjar Shrief.

In Kupwara district, reports said, the largest congregation was held in Main town where thousands of people offered the Friday prayers. The other gatherings were witnessed in Bohama, Trehgam, Ragipora, Rawatpora, Lalpora Lolab and other mosques. In Bandipora, congregation prayers were held in all the mosques with largest ones witnessed in Jamia Masjid in Main town and Ajas.

Reports of big Friday congregations on Jumat-ul-VidaVida were also received from various parts of the Jammu winter capital including Talab Khatikan and Ustad Muhalla. Congregational prayers were also held in Doda, Bhadarwah, Kishtwar, Poonch, Rajouri, Banihal and several other places in the Jammu region.

Special prayers were held for the peace and prosperity of the Kashmir Valley and the betterment of people across the country.

Meanwhile, thousands of people holding placards took out a procession in Sankoo-Kargil in Ladakh Union Territory after the Jumat-ul-Vida prayers on the occasion of “Al-Quds Day” in solidarity with the people of Palestine.

