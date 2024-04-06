Jamia Masjid ‘Locked’, Prayers Not Allowed

Srinagar: The last Friday prayers of this Ramzan were not allowed to be held at the Jamia Masjid here by authorities.
“On the very significant religious occasion of Jumatul Vida, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq was put under house arrest and not allowed to go to Jama Masjid and Jamia Masjid was also locked for by the authorities,” Anjuman Auqaf Jamia Masjid said in a statement here.
Elsewhere in the valley, Friday prayers were held with the largest congregation taking place at Hazratbal shrine on the banks of Dal Lake.
The day was also observed as Youm e Quds (The Quds Day) and special supplications were made for the people of Palestine across the mosques and shrines of the valley.
Srinagar: The last Friday prayers of this Ramzan were not allowed to be held at the Jamia Masjid here by authorities.